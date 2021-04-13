Storms to pass through Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The clouds should clear out a bit as we head into the overnight hours, just in time for different clouds to build right back into the area. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the 50s.
Wednesday will feature a cluster of storms moving through the area. Rain may begin as early as 7 a.m. for some and linger through most of the day. Highs will be cut back into the low to mid 70s. The chance for rain is around 70%. As of now, it looks like severe weather is possible again, but is still not very likely.
Then we get stuck in an on-again-off-again rainy pattern with a shot for precipitation Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little cooler than average, topping out in the low 70s.
Things start to dry out as we head into next week.
