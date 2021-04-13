Remembering the deadly Easter tornado outbreak one year later

“We had a pretty good idea that kind of the worst of the weather was going to come from Walthall County, Marion County, and move kind of northeast toward Jasper and Clark county,” Lilja said. “Pinpointing where that is going to be is always the most difficult thing. We can’t really do it until something is on the ground. The most difficult part of Easter for us was knowing, unfortunately, that people were being hurt, just by being able to look and see how gnarly this thing looked on the radar.”