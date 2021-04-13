MSDH: Daily COVID-19 cases surge past 300 mark

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi surged past the 300 mark.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 317 new coronavirus cases with 23 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
Six new deaths were reported between April 9-April 11. Another 17 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Feb. 3-April, including one in Forrest County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 307,836 and 7,119, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,200 COVID-19 cases and 677 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,547 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,525 cases, 147 deaths
- Jasper: 2,197 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,297 cases, 160 deaths
- Lamar: 6,110 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,660 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,251 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,613 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 297,362 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,456,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 621,405 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,655,925 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.