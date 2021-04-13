MACCC honors 5 from Jones College, 3 from Pearl River CC

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Coach of the Year” in voting by MACCC coaches.
Bilderback has led Jones to a 147-20 (.880 winning percentage) in her six seasons as head coach and a 77-7 South Division record. Jones has won five Region XXIII titles and four MACCC championships during that time.
Four Jones College basketball players were accorded MACCC postseason accolades as well, including Lady Bobcats guard Daisha Bradford, who not only was named first-team All-South Division but was an unanimous selection as the South Division’s “Player of the Year.”
Bradford, a 5-foot-9 redshirt sophomore from Mobile, Ala., averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
A Clemson University signee, she made 45 percent (126-of-283) of her shots from the floor, 29 percent of her 3-pointers (27-of-94) and 72 percent (57-of-79) of her foul shots.
Bradford was an honorable mention Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American and first-team All-Panhandle Conference during her freshman season at Tallahassee Community College in 2018-19.
Joining Bradford on the All-South Division first team was guard JaKayla Johnson.
Johnson, a 5-foot-9 freshman from Clinton, averaged 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
She has hit 41 percent (97-of-236) of her shots from the floor, 24 percent of her 3-pointers (9-of-37) and 79 percent (78-of-99) of her free throws.
JC forward Endia Holliday, a South Jones High School product, was named All-South Division second team.
Holliday, a 6-foot redshirt sophomore, averaged 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
A Western Carolina University signee, she has shot 44 percent from the floor (56-of-127) and 57 percent (39-of-68) from the free throw line.
Another Jones County native, Coahoma Community College sophomore guard Jurnee McLaurin, not only repeated as a first-team All-North Division selection, but was voted the North Division’s “Player of The Year.”
On the men’s side, Jones College guard Ashton Campbell was named first-team All-South Division
Campbell, a 6-1 freshman from Forrest County Agricultural High School, averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
He shot 47 percent from the field (67-of-143) and made 49 percent (23-of-47) of his 3-pointers. He made 70 percent (19-of-27) of his foul shots.
Pearl River Community College had three players from the men’s team honored by the MACCC, including sophomore Jariyon Wilkens, who was named first-team All-South Division.
Wilkens, a 6-6 guard from Biloxi, logged the most playing time of any Wildcat, averaging 13.5 points, a team-high 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Wilkens’ twin brother, Jaronn, and sophomore Earl Smith, were named All-South Division second team.
Jarron Wilkens, a 6-8 forward, led the Wildcats in scoring at 15.5 points per game and averaged 6.4 rebounds a game. Smith, a 6-4 guard from Jackson Lanier High School, averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.