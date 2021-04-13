Job fair set for Wednesday at Brown Circle Homes in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Ten employers have signed up to participate in a job fair to be held at Brown Circle Homes in Laurel.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 50 Brown Circle.
Employers participating include:
- Laurelwood Community Living Center
- Southern Hens
- Wayne Farms
- Mississippi Department of Employment Security
- Sanderson Farms
- Georgia Pacific/ Bay Springs
- Onin Staffing
- Ellisville State School
- First Choice Home Health
- DJ Transit
The fair will be held outside at the site’s basketball court.
For more information: Laurel Housing Authority, (601) 425-5958.
