Job fair set for Wednesday at Brown Circle Homes in Laurel

Job fair set for Wednesday at Brown Circle Homes in Laurel
A job fair is scheduled at Brown Circle Homes Wednesday in Laurel.
By Tim Doherty | April 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 10:02 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Ten employers have signed up to participate in a job fair to be held at Brown Circle Homes in Laurel.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 50 Brown Circle.

Employers participating include:

  • Laurelwood Community Living Center
  • Southern Hens
  • Wayne Farms
  • Mississippi Department of Employment Security
  • Sanderson Farms
  • Georgia Pacific/ Bay Springs
  • Onin Staffing
  • Ellisville State School
  • First Choice Home Health
  • DJ Transit

The fair will be held outside at the site’s basketball court.

For more information: Laurel Housing Authority, (601) 425-5958.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.