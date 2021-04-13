CORRECTION: COVID death in Miss. was not vaccine-related

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - [This article is correcting a previous error by WLBT.]
A COVID-related death in Mississippi is attributed to a “breakthrough case” where someone in the state contracted COVID-19 after receiving a vaccine.
A previous report incorrectly stated the death was vaccine-related, but this has been clarified by Mississippi Department of Health.
The information came about during an afternoon press conference with MSDH, discussing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
MSDH officials say there have been 78 such breakthrough cases in the state, with one death reported thus far.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.