Waynesboro Municipal Airport receives $190K grant

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Waynesboro Municipal Airport an Airport Improvement Grant.
Totaling $190,595, the money is to be used for expanding the existing parking apron by 150 feet. Work is expected to begin in June or July and should be completed by the end of summer.
Waynesboro Municipal Airport manager Randy Pitts says the improvements will help increase safety for passengers and planes as well as benefit the entire community.
“Right now, we have one entrance and exit to the apron and by doing this extension, so we’ll do another entrance and exit in the south end of it and it will make it safer for the aircraft coming in and out,” Pitts said. “It’s great for the community. It will help out our local contractors, give them some more work out here to do, and it’ll improve our airport and bring us some more air traffic.”
Future plans at the airport include resurfacing the runway, which they are required to do periodically
