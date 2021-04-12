Sunny Monday; storms likely later this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Increasing clouds this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to around 50 degrees overnight.
Tuesday will feature passing clouds with a 30% chance for rain. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Severe weather is possible, but very unlikely.
Wednesday will feature a cluster of storms moving through the area. Highs will be cut back into the low to mid 70s. The chance for rain is around 70%. As of now, it looks like severe weather is possible again, but is still not very likely.
Then we get stuck in an on-again-off-again rainy pattern with a shot for precipitation Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little cooler than average, topping out in the low 70s.
Things start to dry out as we head into next week.
