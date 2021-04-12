‘Right Way To Throw Away Day’ set for Forrest, Lamar counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Residents in Forrest and Lamar counties Saturday can dispose of toxic household items like old paints and cleaners to bulkier items like old tires, computers, and even refrigerators.
The annual “Pine Belt Right Way to Throw Away Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations.
Forrest County residents can bring their items to Bobby Chain Municipal Airport. Academy Drive, Hattiesburg.
Lamar County residents can bring their items to the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center, Central Industrial Row, Purvis.
A document shredding service will be available at the Forrest County site.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.