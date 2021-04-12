‘Right Way To Throw Away Day’ set for Forrest, Lamar counties

‘Right Way To Throw Away Day’ set for Forrest, Lamar counties
Lamar and Forrest counties are staging a "Right Way To Throw Away Day" Saturday where residents can dispose of everything from tires and washers to paint thinner and car oil. (Source: Lamar County)
By Tim Doherty | April 12, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:51 PM

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Residents in Forrest and Lamar counties Saturday can dispose of toxic household items like old paints and cleaners to bulkier items like old tires, computers, and even refrigerators.

The annual “Pine Belt Right Way to Throw Away Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations.

Forrest County residents can bring their items to Bobby Chain Municipal Airport. Academy Drive, Hattiesburg.

Lamar County residents can bring their items to the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center, Central Industrial Row, Purvis.

A document shredding service will be available at the Forrest County site.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.