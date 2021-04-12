18-wheeler overturns on I-59 north near Lumberton

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overturned 18-wheeler has one northbound lane of Interstate 59 blocked near Lumberton.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 11 a.m., and traffic in the area could be affected for up to three hours.
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are responding to the crash.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said a truck hauling dry food goods rolled over just north of mile marker 41. That’s near the interstate exit to State Route 13 in Pearl River County.
Luck said no injuries were reported.
