NWS confirms 4 tornadoes touched down during Friday’s storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Central/South Mississippi during storms on April 9-10.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Kosciusko at 8:04 p.m.
The peak wind speed is estimated at 95 miles per hour.
A second EF-1 tornado touched down in Lincoln County.
This tornado touched at 11:37 p.m. and was on the ground for nine minutes, traveling 4.4 miles.
Another Ef-1 tornado touched down after midnight, at 12:31 a.m.
This one was in Marion County, and was on the ground for 7.77 miles, a total of 9 minutes.
Estimated peak winds for this tornado were 105 miles per hour.
An EF-0 tornado was reported near Pelahatchie at 8:27 p.m. This was on the ground for nearly 30 minutes, traveling 11.11 miles.
There were no reported injuries or deaths from any of these tornadoes.
Some areas were, however, damaged by strong winds and hail.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.