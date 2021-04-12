Murder trial begins for man charged in 2017 Marion County killing

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The trial will start Monday for a man accused of killing a woman in Foxworth in 2017.
Handy Anthony Willis Jr. is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Tamaneka Murree Alexander.
Jury selection for the trial was going on Monday morning, and opening arguments are expected to begin in the afternoon.
Willis is accused of shooting Alexander in October 2017 in what investigators called a domestic dispute.
Investigators said when they responded to the scene at a home on Water Valley Road, they found Willis outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound and Alexander critically injured inside.
Alexander would die from her injuries.
Willis was treated at Forrest General Hospital and later booked into the Marion County Jail on a $1 million bond after his recovery.
