MSDH: Daily COVID-19 numbers dip back below 100 again

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi dipped to less than 75.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new coronavirus cases with no new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.
Seven new cases were reported Monday in the eight-county Pine Belt.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 307,519 and 7,096, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,188 COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,545 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,523 cases, 146 deaths
- Jasper: 2,197 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,293 cases, 160 deaths
- Lamar: 6,107 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,659 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,251 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,613 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 295,569 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
According to MSDH, 1,451,759 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 618,693 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,633,209 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
