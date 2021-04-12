Man shot overnight in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting.
Investigators said deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Currie Road just after midnight Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies found one man had been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Officials said one person is being questioned in the investigation, but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.
