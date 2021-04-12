Jones College makes more history, grabs top seed at NJCAA women’s basketball tournament

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – No women’s basketball team from Jones College ever had been declared the team to beat in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I national tournament.
That all changed Sunday.
The unbeaten Lady Bobcats, who finished the season atop the NJCAA’s national Top 25 poll for the first time, continued to make history after being selected the No. 1 seed for the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
The postseason bracket was announced Sunday afternoon on NJCAA.org.
The tournament is set for April 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas.
By earning the top seed, Jones drew a bye and will not play until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The Lady Bobcats (20-0) will take on the winner16th-seeded Western Nebraska Community College and 17th-seeded Iowa Western Community College.
Head coach Missy Bilderback’s team completed the program’s first-ever unbeaten regular season and followed that up with four wins in the Region XXIII Tournament.
The Lady Bobcats overwhelmed Coahoma Community College 80-46 in the regional championship game on April 9 at Mississippi College to earn an automatic berth in the national postseason.
It marked the fifth consecutive season Jones had qualified for the national tournament. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
Jones owns two wins over No. 7 seed Shelton State Community College and a victory over No. 6 seed South Georgia Technical College.
All games in the national tournament will air on NJCAA.org.
