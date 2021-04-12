Bassfield native NFL players help feed community

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Free to-go meals are available at the Thompson Sports Complex on State Route 42 in Bassfield until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The act of kindness is put on by Bassfield native NFL players Cornell Armstrong and Alvin Moore of the Houston Texans, and Calvin Moore of the Detroit Lions.
The players are giving back to the community to continue to help families that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the 2020 Easter tornado outbreak.
“We’re just thankful to be in a situation and a position to just come back and bring the community together and show that we are still strong,” said Moore. “Yes, we went through a tough time. But we are still together, we are still strong.”
“Just personally it hits us a little different because our parents were put in that situation that they were with people that passed during the time that the tornado came through,” said Armstong.
The players will continue to give out food until it’s all gone.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.