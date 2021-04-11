Power restored to most of Pine Belt after early morning storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thousands of customers who lost power during strong storms early Saturday morning are no longer in the dark.
Storms overnight brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail, knocking out power for more than 6,000 people in Marion County and hundreds more in other parts of the Pine Belt.
As of 7 p.m. Saturday, most of those customers have since had power restored, though hundreds in Marion County and Jones County are still without power.
Pearl River Valley Electric is reporting 572 outages in Marion County.
Dixie Electric is reporting about 393 customers without power in Jones County and 103 in Perry County.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.