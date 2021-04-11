MSDH: New coronavirus cases slip to less than 120 Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi dipped to less than 120.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 117 new coronavirus cases and one new COVID-19-related death Sunday.
The death was reported April 9.
Eight new cases were reported Sunday in the eight-county Pine Belt.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 307,449 and 7,096, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,181 COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,545 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,523 cases, 146 deaths
- Jasper: 2,197 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,290 cases, 160 deaths
- Lamar: 6,105 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,657 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,251 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,613 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 295,569 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,444,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 614,465 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,633,209 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
