Cool down expected Sunday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It is going to a little cool tonight in the area with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny weather is on tap for Monday with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with lows in the lower 50s.
On Tuesday you can expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. The chance for rain is 30%.
For Wednesday showers and thunderstorms are expected to be likely with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower to mid-50s. The chance for rain is 70%.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday with a few isolated showers in the morning. Highs are expected in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday with a 30% chance for isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with a 50% chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
