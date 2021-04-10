USM takes 1st game of DH Saturday, tops UAB, 4-1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior right-hander Walker Powell picked up his 25th career victory for the University of Southern Mississippi, tossing a complete-game, three-hitter Saturday to help the Golden Eagles top the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 4-1, at Pete Taylor Park.
USM (19-9, 6-3 C-USA) won its fifth consecutive game by taking the first of Saturday’s two, seven-inning games of a Conference USA doubleheader.
The Golden Eagles got production out of the bottom of the batting order, with second baseman Will McGillis, catcher Andrew Stanley and shortstop Dustin Dickerson combining for five of the Golden Eagles’ nine hits, three of their four runs scored and all four of their runs batted in.
Powell did not allow a hit through the first 4 1/3 innings before UAB shortstop John Marc Mullins broke up the no-hitter with his fourth home run of the season with one out in the fifth inning.
Powell (5-1) then allowed just infield singles by Darryl Buggs and Jess Davis over the final 2 2/3 innings. He walked no one, struck out four.
USM took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off UAB starter Riley Davis.
Christopher Sargent reached on infield single, moved to second on a Danny Lynch walk and scored on McGillis’ double down the left-field line. Stanley followed with single to left field to bring home McGillis.
Mullins’ homer pulled the Blazers (10-18, 3-7) within a run before USM put up two unearned runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
An error put McGillis at first base, and Stanley followed with a run-scoring double off the top of the wall in left field. Dickerson followed with a single that scored Stanley.
Riley Davis (2-3) went the distance for the Blazers, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits over six innings. He walked two, struck out two.
Stanley and McGillis had a double and single each, with Stanley driving in two runs and McGillis scoring twice.
USM left fielder Gabe Montenegro singled in his first plate appearance to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.
