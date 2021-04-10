USM Children’s Center cheers on Hattiesburg Half Marathon runners

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the nonprofit organizations that benefited from the Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K held Saturday offered some very special encouragement to runners who were participating.
The staff of the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi gathered at the Armstrong-Branch Plaza at USM to cheer on race participants.
They were joined by children and family members from the center.
A Southern Miss student jazz band also provided music as the runners passed by.
“We are so beyond grateful for all of the organizations that put this race on, so the non-profits like the Children’s Center in the community could benefit,” said Courtney Tesh, communications coordinator for the Children’s Center for Communication and Development. “And we are beyond grateful as well for every racer and every volunteer and every person who took part in this event.”
Currently, the Children’s Center serves about 130 children from across South Mississippi.
