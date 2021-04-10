Top-ranked Lady Bobcats headed back to national basketball tournament

Jones College Sports Information
CLINTON, Miss (WDAM) – Top-ranked Jones College held Coahoma Community College to 21 percent shooting Friday night and ran away to its fifth consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXIII championship with an 80-46 rout at A.E. Wood Coliseum.
The Lady Bobcats (20-0), who built a built a 42-18 lead at the half, logged their 23rd consecutive victory dating back to last season.
Coahoma (14-3) saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end.
Jones earned the region’s automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament set for April 19-24 in Lubbock, Texas.
It marked the fifth consecutive season the Lady Bobcats have earned a spot in the national field, though the 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Bobcats will learn their seeding and match-up for the 2021 tournament at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the NJCAA Selection Show.
JC sophomore guard Daisha Bradford posted a “double-double” Friday, scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
JaKayla Johnson led Jones’ scorers with 19 points and Lekera Hughes of Oak Grove High School added 14 points for the Lady Bobcats.
Hughes and Kyjai Miles both grabbed eight rebounds, while Johnson handed out seven assists and Bradford six.
Coahoma got 16 points each from Mary Wilkins and Braylin Tate.
Coahoma led 10-9 midway through the first quarter, but Jones took command with a 21-2 run over the next eight minutes. The Lady Bobcats led 30-12 with 6:55 remaining in the first half when Bradford made a layup off a Johnson assist.
Johnson’s jump shot gave Jones its largest lead of the opening half at 42-16 with 1:48 to play in the second quarter.
South Jines High School product Endia Holliday hit a layup with 24 seconds to play in the third period to give the Bobcats a 67-32 lead entering the final quarter.
Jones took its biggest lead at 78-36 with 3:19 remaining on a layup by Kimaya Dixon.
The Lady Bobcats shot 41 percent (29-of-70) from the floor and made 6-of-14 (43 percent) 3-pointers. Jones was 16-of-22 from the free throw line.
The Lady Tigers only made 16-of-75 shots from the field and were just 2-of-19 (11 percent) from 3-point range. Coahoma also missed 10-of-22 free throws.
