Thousands lose power in Pine Belt as storms pass through

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thousands are without power in the Pine Belt as storms continue to pass through the area Saturday morning, bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain.
Power companies are currently reporting the most outages in Marion County, which had more than 6,000 customers without power at one point.
As of 4:30 a.m., the following power providers are reporting outages in the Pine Belt:
Mississippi Power:
- Marion - 2,539
- Forrest - 177
- Lamar - 25
Pearl River Valley Electric:
- Marion - 3,095
- Lamar - 2,120
- Forrest - 342
- Perry -69
Dixie Electric:
- Jones - 392
- Perry - 105
- Wayne - 25
Singing River Electric:
- Perry - 11
- Wayne - 5
Southern Pine Electric:
- Forrest - 10
