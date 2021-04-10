Sunny skies expected Sunday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - You can expect patchy fog after midnight with lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
We will start off Monday around 50 and highs reaching to lower 80s Monday afternoon. Skies are expected to be sunny.
By Tuesday, we have a 40% chance for showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
On Wednesday, there is a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Thursday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.
For Friday and Saturday, look for a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
