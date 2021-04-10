Stanley stifles UAB over 8 innings, leads USM to 7-2 C-USA victory

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hunter Stanley threw eight strong innings and Gabe Montenegro and Reed Trimble had three hits each as the University of Southern Mississippi topped the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 7-2, Friday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
Stanley (5-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over eight innings, walking just one while striking out eight, as the Golden Eagles (18-9, 5-3 Conference USA) won their fourth consecutive game.
Ryan Och come on to close out the game in the ninth, giving up a single while striking out two.
Friday’s game was moved up three hours to beat expected rains in the Pine Belt later that night.
Offensively, USM got on the board first with three runs in the third inning
Trimble wound up with a “gift” triple after his blooper into short-center field pulled the Blazers away from both second and third base.
After Charlie Fischer was hit by a pitch, Christopher Sargent followed with a sacrifice fly to score Trimble.
Fisher moved up on a wild pitch, and Reece Ewing followed with a single to right field to give USM a 2-0 lead. Ewing then came around on a hit by Danny Lynch that got under the glove of USB right fielder Zack Davis and rolled to the wall for a triple.
Trimble’s team-leading seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, put USM up 5-0, and Lynch added a solo homer, his sixth of the season, an inning later.
UAB (10-17, 3-6) got RBI-singles from Davis and John Marc Mullins in the sixth inning to cut USM’s lead to 6-2, but the Golden Eagles tacked on a final run in the eighth inning of Fisher’s sacrifice fly, and Stanley and Och kept UAB off the board over the final three innings.
UAB starter Austin Bohannon (0-3) allowed six runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings to take the loss. He walked three and struck out one.
The four-game series continues Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.