One person arrested after shooting in downtown Gulfport
Michelle Marie Gavins, 20, was arrested by Gulfport police on three charges of aggravated assault. (Source: Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff | April 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 1:01 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was arrested after a shooting in downtown Gulfport on Friday.

Michelle Marie Gavins, 20, was arrested by Gulfport police on three charges of aggravated assault.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 1100 block of 30th Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman both with firearms.

During the investigation, police learned Gavins and the victims were involved in a verbal argument and Gavins shot multiple times at three people and an infant.

Gavins is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $600,000 bond.

