MSDH: Another 238 Mississippians test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at less than 250.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 238 new coronavirus cases and nine new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday.
Two deaths were reported between April 7-9. Another seven deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Sept. 30-April 1.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 307,332 and 7,095, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,173 COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,543 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,522 cases, 146 deaths
- Jasper: 2,197 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,289 cases, 160 deaths
- Lamar: 6,102 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,656 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,251 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,613 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 295,569 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,418,931 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 597,694 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,633,209 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.