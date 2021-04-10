MBN: Increase of overdoses involving counterfeit drugs in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning the people of the Pine Belt after seeing an increase in overdoses related to counterfeit pharmaceuticals in the area.
According to MBN, the Hattiesburg District Office has seen an increase over the last 45 days, with counterfeit drugs believed to be related to around eight to 10 deaths and more non-fatal overdoses in the Pine Belt, pending toxicology results.
The counterfeit drugs involved include alprazolam (Xanax), oxycodone (Percocet) and generic oxycodone, according to MBN.
“The production and sale of counterfeit pharmaceuticals is a growing trend that is cause for concern,” MBN Director Col. Steven Maxwell said in a statement on Facebook. “Pharmaceutical medications should only be taken as prescribed by a licensed physician and when obtained from a licensed pharmacist. Pills obtained by any other means threaten the lives of those who ingest them.”
