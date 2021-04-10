Hattiesburg Half-Marathon returns to streets of Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Fourteen hundred runners left downtown Hattiesburg and made their way through various sections of the Hub City Saturday for the annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon.
The start time for the event was postponed from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. because of the stormy weather that came through overnight.
The run also included 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.
Thirteen Pine Belt non-profit organizations will benefit from race proceeds.
“The city of Hattiesburg, the United Way, Visit Hattiesburg, (the Pinebelt Foundation) and then Southern Race Timing, all worked together, kind of divvied up the duties, made this whole thing happen and then there are 13 non-profits that are fundraising on the back of this, as they don’t have to do their own event, they can just raise money on it,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pinebelt Foundation.
Last year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.