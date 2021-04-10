Four charged in weekend shooting in Covington County

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County man charged with shooting another man at a convenience store last Saturday made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Bond was denied for Trevion Logan, 22, who’s been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins says Logan allegedly fired at a car at a convenience store in the Lone Star community around 1 p.m. Saturday, striking a passenger in the neck.
The victim is currently at a Jackson hospital, in fair condition, according to Perkins.
Three other people were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Perkins said 22-year-old Luther Logan and 17-year-old Dawson Crosby were charged with accessory after the fact and participating in gang activity. Adrian C. Barnes, 22, was charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact.
They also made their first appearances Friday.
Perkins says the victim also allegedly fired a weapon from his vehicle before he was shot.
“We have one in Jackson that was also involved in the shooting, and he was a victim and also a co-defendant in the case and he is at [University Medical Center],” Perkins said.
Perkins says three of the four suspects have also been charged with participating in gang activity.
Most of the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.