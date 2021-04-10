Covington County officials search for new EMA/911 director

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County supervisors continue their search for a new emergency management director and 911 coordinator.
Former EMA director Greg Sanford resigned about three weeks ago.
He led the county agency for twelve years.
Currently, Schaus Professional Services is handling administrative duties at emergency management, while the Covington County Sheriff’s Department is running the 911 dispatch.
“Right now, we’re putting in the qualifications to get a qualified individual, it is a very, very tough job and we’d like to get somebody with experience,” said Guy Easterling, Covington County chancery clerk.
“We are taking over the administrative part of it, so we will be keeping up with all of their funding across the board to make sure everything keeps running,” said Sonya Shows, FEMA consultant for Schaus Professional Services.
“We took (911 dispatch) over and since then, we’ve made a couple of changes and things are really running a lot smoother,” said Darrell Perkins, Covington County sheriff. “There’s a lot of good workers down there, a lot of good dispatchers.”
Schaus Professional Services had already been working with the county, helping coordinate FEMA funding following last year’s tornado.
