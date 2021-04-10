Cadie Calhoun replaces John King as headliner for Okatoma Fest

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - There has been a change on the headline music stage for the 32nd Okatoma Festival set to take place May 1 in Collins.
Country music singer and local radio host Cadie Calhoun will be the featured entertainer at the event.
She takes the place of singer John King, who was the previous headliner.
Festival organizers say King’s management canceled his performance because of concerns about the ongoing pandemic.
Calhoun will sing at the event and will serve as grand marshal for the festival parade.
