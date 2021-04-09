Smith’s Honey Farm celebrating 20 years of business

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Smith’s Honey Farm in Petal is celebrating 20 years of business.
Ronnie Smith started the company back in 2001 after being laid off from his everyday job.
“I wanted something I could do that no one could take away from me,” Ronnie said. “And it seemed I enjoyed fiddling with my bees a whole lot more than anything else, so I just continued to pursue a hobby with bees and it just grew.”
Ronnie’s uncles had bees as well, which is what originally got him interested. He later bought his first 10 nucs and the rest is history.
As the business started to roll, he took the opportunity to introduce his sons, Austin and Matthew, to the bees. They grew interested as well, and they now help Ronnie in the full family operation.
“An old timer once told me when I first got into this that once you get bee in your blood, it’s never going to go away, and I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Austin said. “There is a monetary component to it, but if I didn’t enjoy this, I wouldn’t do it for the money, no matter how much it was.”
Ronnie says the business couldn’t be where it is today without God and his customers.
“I would just like to thank anybody who buys Smith Honey products,” Ronnie said. “I want to thank them because you never get to tell people thank you, but I try to tell everyone thank you and it is a blessing they buy our products and try them.”
If you would like to try their products, you can look for the Smith’s yellow label in stores. They sell pure honey and creamed honey in local supermarkets in Mississippi.
