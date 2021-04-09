Shelters to open for overnight severe weather threat

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Storm shelters in Forrest, Lamar and Jones counties will open for residents who need a safe place to stay during Friday’s severe weather threat.
The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open at 6 p.m. and is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel.
The Forrest County 361 Safe Shelter will open at 10 p.m., unless a tornado watch is issued in the county before then. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg.
The Lamar County community shelter will open at 10 p.m. and is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
Multiple rounds of severe weather are expected Friday night into Saturday morning across the Pine Belt and South Mississippi.
With this round of storms, damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat as a robust squall line move though the area. Large hail and the possibility for tornadoes will also be a threat.
There will be the possibility of a few severe storms this evening after sunset, but the main event will happen after midnight as an extremely strong squall line races across the Pine Belt.
Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app here to stay weather aware no matter where you are.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.