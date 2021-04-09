Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention serves victims in 11 counties

“I was molested as a child,” Ellzey said. “I didn’t tell anyone because everyone that I did tell did not believe me. I went through years until I was in my 40s and was having flashbacks and things that was triggering my emotions and stuff, and I had went into a very deep depression and I got to the point that my life was just nothing. When I found the Shafer Center and began counseling with them, it seemed like it just turned my life around. I went back to school, I got my degree in social work and now I’ve been with the Shafer Center for over 10 years.”