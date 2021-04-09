Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention serves victims in 11 counties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention in Hattiesburg continues to serve 11 Pine Belt counties, practicing victim advocacy and recovery.
The center offers a 24-hour crisis hotline at 601-264-7777 as well as support groups, counseling, help with compensation applications and support going to related meetings and appointments.
One victim advocate, Teressa Ellzey, explains how the center impacted her life.
“I was molested as a child,” Ellzey said. “I didn’t tell anyone because everyone that I did tell did not believe me. I went through years until I was in my 40s and was having flashbacks and things that was triggering my emotions and stuff, and I had went into a very deep depression and I got to the point that my life was just nothing. When I found the Shafer Center and began counseling with them, it seemed like it just turned my life around. I went back to school, I got my degree in social work and now I’ve been with the Shafer Center for over 10 years.”
Abby Douglass is a student worker and victim advocate pursuing her masters in social work. She says part of being a victim advocate is being a first responder when a crisis happens.
“The second that we get that call, we go to the hospital and we are there as an advocate to ensure that that victim gets all the services they need and also to answer any questions that they have,” Douglass said. “The process is usually very overwhelming and very confusing.”
Lisa Mann is a victim advocate and therapist who specializes in the homicide department from the center.
“It’s important, so the victims will know they’re not alone,” Mann said. “There are people here to stand up for them, to be a support person for them, to advocate for them.”
For sexual assault survivors, that can mean being present for medical procedures, law enforcement interviews and court hearings. The women say that counseling is big part of the center.
“I think one thing that’s important to remember that many of our victims that come here, their sexual assault is not something recent. It could be 30 years ago,” Mann said.
She recalled an instance of a 70-year-old woman coming to counseling to get support many years after her trauma.
The center serves Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Perry, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Smith and Wayne counties.
The nonprofit receives funding from a number of grants and donations to continue its work. All of the services and support are free of charge and can be used for as long or short as someone needs.
The center participates in professional training and prevention focused on consent as well as health fair education opportunities.
The center is planning to host its annual “walk a mile in her shoes” virtually this month. People are encouraged to put on a pair of high heels and walk a mile in support of sexual assault victims.
