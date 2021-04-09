Popular Hattiesburg restaurant coming to Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Unique steaks, a fun atmosphere and good music. That’s what Sully’s restaurant owner said they will be bringing to downtown Gulfport.
The owners are currently renovating the old Climb CDC building at 30th Avenue and 13th Street. It has been empty since 2019. After looking at several locations on the Coast, the owners settled on that spot.
“We spent around 20 minutes in here and said where do we need to sign. We just fell in love with the place,” said Brian McLelland, co-owner of Sully’s.
Their restaurants in Hattiesburg and Petal have been successful enough to expand, and they want to bring their unique blend of music and food to Gulfport, and they plan to be a big part of those things that make the Coast unique.
“We really think this is a great space to do weddings and things like that, receptions, corporate events, and be a part of Cruisin’ the Coast atmosphere, Mardi Gras parties and that kind of thing,” McLelland said. “So we’re super excited to be in a town that has those kinds of events going on.”
Music is a mainstay of the Sully’s brand and they plan to be a place for South Mississippians to perform as well as bringing in state, regional and national acts.
"We definitely feel like music is something that is in our blood and we're passionate about it as owners to have that atmosphere," said McLelland.
The signature item on their menu is steak.
“We kind of have a boutique butcher shop in Tama, Iowa,” explained Stephen Hampton, another Sully’s co-owner. “It’s called Iowa Premium beef. We buy certified Angus beef and Iowa premium USDA certified Angus beef, prime. Our steaks, at the level where we get them from, no one else in the area gets that supply of meat, so that will make us something very special over here, very special on the Coast.”
The restaurant expects to open mid summer.
