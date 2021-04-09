Lady Bobcats reach Region XXIII title game for 5th consecutive season

Jones College Sports Information
CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) – Daisha Bradford scored a team-high 25 points and as No. 1 Jones College ran away from Louisiana State University-Eunice, 100-74, Wednesday at A.E. Wood Coliseum in the semifinals of the Region XXIII women’s basketball tournament.
JaKayla Johnson added 22 points and Lekera Hughes of Oak Grove High School flirted with a rare “quadruple-double” as the Lady Bobcats advanced to a National Junior College Athletic Association regional title game for a fifth consecutive season.
Jones (19-0) scored a season-high 100 points, with Nya Hatcher’s jumper with just less than a minute left putting JC over the century mark.
The Lady Bobcats won their 22nd straight game, using a 27-1 run over the first and second quarters to grab a 34-9 lead.
Jones hounded LSU-Eunice (18-4) on the defensive end, forcing 24 turnovers and converting most of them into easy transition buckets.
Hughes had seven steals, Bradford six.
LSU-Eunice, however, took advantage of JC foul trouble to claw back within 43-28 at the break.
Alona Washington single-handedly tried to keep LSU-Eunice in the game in the third quarter as she started to heat up after being held to four points in the first half.
Washington had 22 of her 26 points after halftime.
The Lady Bengals outscored Jones 21-9 to get within 43-30 with 8:45 left in the third quarter. The lead was trimmed down to a dozen points at one point.
But a 32-point fourth quarter put the game well out of reach, with Bradford, Johnson and Hughes having their way.
Endia Holliday of South Jones High School posted her second “double-double” of the postseason with 10 points and 12 boards.
Hughes knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on a night where she finished with 23 points, 10 assists, seven steals and seven rebounds.
Jones shot 45 percent from the floor on the night and hit 18-of-24 free throws.
The Lady Bobcats, winners of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference South Division, will meet Coahoma Community College, winners of the MACCC North Division at 5 p.m. Friday.
Coahoma beat East Mississippi Community College 70-51 in the other semifinal game.
Friday’s winner will receive an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
Friday’s game will be streamed live on JCJC.TV with Mark Easley and Shawn Wansley on the call.
Fans wanting to attend the game can purchase tickets at the front entrance of A.E. Wood Coliseum.
