Hattiesburg police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to the power of social media, one Hattiesburg mom was able to pull off an epic surprise for her son’s birthday.
Tyler Huddleston, 6, also known as ‘Bubba,’ got the surprise of his life when the Hattiesburg Police Department showed up at his home on his birthday.
“That’s all I wanted, to just see him to just be happy for his birthday,” Shaneika Huddleston, Tyler’s mother said. “He says it was the best birthday ever. They’ll forever have a spot in my heart for just doing that for him. In the rain, even with COVID going on, and just making that day so special. I felt like it was my birthday.”
Shaneika says what made the day even more special is the fact that her son Bubba loves police officers.
“I really feel like he’ll be a police officer,” Shaneika said. “I don’t see him growing out of it anytime soon.”
She says, for now, Bubba says he’s in training. Currently, he’s writing tickets for any type of violations.
“Even our little dog, he had a ticket,” Shaneika said. " So, if he barked too loud, it was a ticket. If my husband was snoring too loud cause he was sleep, it was a ticket. If we was just sitting there, it was a ticket.”
As to how many tickets Shaneika has been handed?
“Probably 100, but because I’m his mom he says he’ll take care of it for me,” Shaneika said. “So, I’m going to hold him to his word.”
While Shaneika may forget the number of tickets she’s been given, one thing she says she’ll always remember is what Hattiesburg police officers did for her son.
“They just actually made him feel like an actual officer,” Shaneika said.
She says Bubba hopes to one day protect and serve his city.
