Heavy rain continues Saturday morning, clears out by afternoon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A round of severe weather passed through the Pine Belt early Saturday morning, bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain.
A second round of storms is expected to come through between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. This round has weakened and is now unlikely to produce severe storms.
Loud thunder and heavy rain will still last for a few hours into Saturday morning.
After the storms move out Saturday morning, clouds will persist through midday, but into the afternoon things should clear out. Highs will top out around 80.
Sunday looks like with highs around 80 and a few passing clouds.
Clouds start to increase again on Monday. High will be in the upper 70s.
Then the chance for rain returns as we head through the middle of next week. Highs will top out in the 70s with a 30%chance for rain each day.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.