Downtown road closures, time change for Hattiesburg Half-Marathon Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Road closures will be set in place Saturday morning as the City of Hattiesburg gears up for this year’s Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K.
The event, which is presented by Forrest General Hospital, will begin in downtown Hattiesburg and run through The Avenues, The University of Southern Mississippi and the Longleaf Trace back to downtown Hattiesburg.
Due to the incoming severe weather, the marathon’s start time has been delayed to 9 a.m.
Runners are advised to arrive an hour before start time at 8 a.m. so they can be in their assigned corrals by 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning packet pickup is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
All other scheduled activities for the day will stay the same.
If any runners want to switch to virtual, email hburghafmarathon@gmail.com.
Closures will take place downtown, The Oaks, Parkhaven, Longleaf Heights and around USM to assist the operations of the race.
City traffic will continue to flow with the help of law enforcement personnel and volunteers.
Below is a list of the streets that will be closed for most of the event:
- Hardy Street (from Green Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street)
- West Pine Street (from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street) will open at 8 a.m.
- Front Street (from Hardy Street to Mobile Street)
- Main Street (from College Street to Walnut Street)
- Jackson Street (from Melrose Street to Main Street)
- Mobile Street (from E 2nd Street to E Front Street)
- Ronie Street at Hardy Street
Signs will be put in place for detour routes, where necessary, and some closures will open once all runners are through the intersection.
Motorists are asked to drive cautiously along the racecourse where runners and volunteers will be, along with encouraging them to allow for extra travel time or make an alternate route if needed.
Long stretches of the race will take place on the following:
- Adeline Street
- Concart Street
- 21st Avenue
- West 4th Street
- Mamie Street
- Camp Street
- 22nd Avenue
- Longleaf Trace
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.