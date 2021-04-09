Carey boots way into SSAC men’s soccer championship game

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - Seventh-ranked William Carey University topped 12th-ranked Mobile College 3-1 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Southern States Athletic Conference 2021 Men’s Soccer championship.
Clairy Kengeye, Silvio Xavier and Pablo Varela Vasquez Fraga knocked in a goal apiece as the Crusaders (10-1-1) advanced to the title game.
Carey will face sixth-ranked Dalton State College (12-0-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at The Emory Folmar YMCA Complex for the SSAC postseason title.
The Roadrunners topped the Crusaders 3-2 in double overtime on March 18, handing Carey its lone loss of the season.
Wednesday, Kengeye put the Crusaders ahead 1-0 in the game’s 12th minute, and two minutes later, Xavier slipped in a pass from Sacha Vandersteene to give Care a 2-0 lead.
Mobile (9-5) cuts its deficit to a goal by halftime, but Fraga would put the game away for Carey in the 56th minute, heading home a pass from Kengeye.
