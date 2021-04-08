Tyce pleads guilty to capital murder in death of beloved Hattiesburg grocer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the suspects charged in the killing of beloved Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen pleaded guilty Thursday.
Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce, 28, pleaded guilty to capital murder in Forrest County Circuit Court. His sentencing will be set at a later date.
Tyce was one of four suspects accused of participating in an armed robbery that led to Nguyen, 59, being shot inside Steelman Grocery on July 20, 2019.
Nguyen was the owner of Steelman Grocery. She was known as a kind and generous business owner, and her murder sparked outrage in the community.
Investigators with the Hattiesburg Police Department said they believed the robbery was carried out by gang members who were also responsible for several other robberies around Jackson.
Tyce, Eric “Lil E” Williams, Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle were arrested in the weeks following Nguyen’s death and charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
A fifth suspect was also charged but not indicted.
In September 2020, Tyce Williams, Hart and Tuggle were all indicted for capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery by a Forrest County grand jury.
Williams, Hart and Tuggle are still behind bars at the Forrest County Jail awaiting trial.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.