Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss football coach Will Hall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, Tim Doherty talks with University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall.
Hall was introduced as USM’s new football coach on Dec. 7, then formerly introduced on Dec. 7. The former Tulane University offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach has been in a whirlwind ever since, first hiring staff, then putting together a recruiting class.
Hall and the Golden Eagles wrapped up late last month’s spring practice.
Hall, an Amory, Miss., native, talks about what he and his staff learned from the five-week spring practice, what the players learned and how that will translate in the shaping of his first USM football squad moving ahead.
