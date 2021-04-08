Petal to begin major paving project in May

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several streets in the city of Petal are about to be repaved.
The city has awarded Warren Paving the contract for nearly $400,000 to overlay Old Corinth Road and Hillcrest Loop, from E. Central Avenue to Old Corinth Road.
Three other streets will also have work done.
Mayor Hal Marx says the project should begin in May and he hopes it will be done by July 1.
The project is being paid for with city road and bridge funds and $166,000 Petal is receiving from the new internet sales tax.
“That money has to go toward infrastructure,” said Marx. “It has to go to either your streets or water, sewer, things like that, so we’re putting that money in with our regular road and bridge fund.”
Meanwhile, Marx is reacting to the election of Petal’s next mayor. Ward 5 alderman Tony Ducker won the Republican Primary Tuesday night and is now mayor-elect, because he faces no Democratic or Independent opposition in the June general election.
Marx is retiring at the end of his term in June, after serving as mayor for twelve years.
Ducker has served as Ward 5 alderman for the last three terms.
“I congratulate Tony, I’ve worked with him for twelve years as he was an alderman,” Marx said. “We have a very good working relationship. I know he understands the situation the city is in right now, he knows how things work.”
“I’ve already told him that I’m at his disposal to help with his transition.”
Ducker takes office as mayor on July 1.
