Chance for severe storms Friday night, Saturday morning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Increasing clouds through the overnight hours with some fog in the area by Friday morning. Temperatures will ease back into the 60s overnight.
Friday will feature passing clouds through most of the day with a few - very isolated - showers and storms. The real threat for storms won’t arrive until after 9 p.m. and linger into the overnight hours.
By early Saturday morning, showers and storms with the potential for severe weather will press across the region between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and the potential for quarter-sized hail and a tornado.
Saturday, once the storms move through, things will calm down but remain warm and humid. Same for Sunday. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s each day.
Monday, things will remain calm with highs around 80.
Then things get a bit more unsettled as we head through next week with a 20-30% chance for rain each day as highs ease back into the low 70s.
