240 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in Miss. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 306,800.
MSDH reported 240 COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 306,851 cases and 7,082 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,140 COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,543 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,507 cases, 146 deaths
- Jasper: 2,196 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,285 cases, 160 deaths
- Lamar: 6,094 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,652 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,250 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,613 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 295,569 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 568,400 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.