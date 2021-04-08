Miss. receives $20.5M for mental health, substance use services

Calls to both the state’s mental health department and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline have increased over the past year. From July 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, there were 5,004 calls that came into the DMH Helpline. In the same period the prior year, there had been a total of 3,015 calls. In addition, there were 4,398 calls to the Mississippi call center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for that same period in 2020, compared to 3,523 calls in the same time frame in 2019.