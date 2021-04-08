Man sentenced to 30 years for 2019 murder of Forrest Co. man

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in the murder of a Forrest County man whose body was found in Jones County in 2019.
Felipe Arce Ventura, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Forrest County Circuit Court Thursday.
On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, the body of a Forrest County man was found under a bridge over the Leaf River on Church Street in Eastabuchie.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the victim appeared to have been shot to death.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the victim as a resident of Forrest County, resulting in FCSO taking over the investigation.
The investigation involved crime scenes in Forrest, Jones and Covington counties.
Ventura was arrested and charged with second-degree murder shortly after the investigation began.
The first 16 years of Ventura’s sentence will be served in the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the rest of the 14 years will be served on probation.
