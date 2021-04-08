LPN openings at Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Renaldo Hopkins | April 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 1:26 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is offering employment opportunities to nursing professionals in the area.

In a Facebook post, FCSO is looking for one full-time LPN to work Mondays – Fridays and two part-time LPNs.

Nursing duties will be carried out by medical contractor Southern Health Partners as these are not Forrest County employment positions.

If anyone is interested in the openings, contact Adam Brenner at adam.brenner@southernhealthpartners.com or by visiting the Southern Health Partners Career Page.

