Jones College launches Online Workforce College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking to jump-start a new career, get a job or you’re an employer looking to hire someone with a particular skill set, Jones College just made it a bit easier.
On Thursday, representatives from Jones College held a live launch event at the Advanced Technology Center Auditorium in Ellisville for its Online Workforce College.
As an educational leader in the state, Jones College is first in providing tailored options of workforce training completely online with more than 700 courses available to the public. With courses starting at $10 and up, this makes them affordable, self-paced and available 24/7.
JC’s Online Workforce College provides training opportunities to the citizens of Jones, Covington, Smith, Wayne, Jasper, Greene, Clarke and Perry counties. The training is conducted in accordance with the Workforce Education Project Policies as developed by the Mississippi Community College Board.
Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith said the mission of the Workforce College at Jones College is to provide quality education and training to the citizens in the Jones College district, produce the skills needed to be more productive and to have an improved quality of life, provide the employers in those counties a better trained and educated workforce, train for higher-skilled and higher-wage jobs for businesses, industries and employees of our district and provide a state-of-the-art training facility for the businesses, industries and communities in Jones and surrounding counties.
“Some people who have already been to college may want to learn a new skill for a new job,” Smith said. “They can use it. We can go in there, there’s some credentials specifically for that. Plus, say that someone is not qualified for a job and they want to apply for it, they can get the training they need there.
“It can also be used by our high schools. They can infuse these courses with existing courses. See, the new world is different. You’re going to have to have academic training, but more importantly, you’ve got to have skills training. That’s our mission.”
Mississippi Online Workforce College is a fully online, self-paced learning platform that is supported by the Mississippi Community Colleges and designed to help people gain work-ready skills. In addition, MSOWC will help employers deliver and track online pre-hire and professional development training for their organization.
You can apply online for Jones Online Workforce College at jcjc.edu/workforce.
